13 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Kaza sonrası video çekerken neye uğradığını şaşırdı! O anları saniye saniye görüntüledi

Kaza sonrası video çekerken neye uğradığını şaşırdı! O anları saniye saniye görüntüledi

Hatay'da bir otomobilin karıştığı kaza sonrası video çekerek kaza yerini görüntüleyen bir kişi, o esnada otomobilin motosiklete çarptığı kaza anlarını kaydetti.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 13.11.2020 16:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.11.2020 16:42
  • 1
  • 74
Kaza sonrası video çekerken neye uğradığını şaşırdı! O anları saniye saniye görüntüledi

Kaza, Hatay'ın İskenderun ilçesi Numune Mahallesinde meydana geldi. Sürücüsü öğrenilemeyen 21 KD 55 plakalı otomobiliyle kaza yapan bir kişi, cep telefonuyla kazanın olduğu yeri görüntülemeye başladı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 74
Kaza sonrası video çekerken neye uğradığını şaşırdı! O anları saniye saniye görüntüledi

Kazanın nasıl olduğunu anlattığı videoyu çektiği sırada aynı kavşakta başka bir kaza meydana geldi. Cep telefonu görüntüsüne yansıyan kazada, 31 F 4064 plakalı otomobil kavşağa yaklaştığı sırada, 31 ACE 318 plakalı motosiklete çarpıyor.

  • 3
  • 74
Kaza sonrası video çekerken neye uğradığını şaşırdı! O anları saniye saniye görüntüledi

Motosiklette bulunan 2 kişi yola savruluyor. Kaza anları ise cep telefonu kamerasıyla şans eseri kaydedildi. Videoda ayrıca motosikletten savrulan 2 kişinin yardımına diğer kazazedelerin yardım ettiği görülüyor.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 4
  • 74
Kaza sonrası video çekerken neye uğradığını şaşırdı! O anları saniye saniye görüntüledi

UÇAK KAMYONETE ÇARPTI! BÖYLE KURTULDULAR...

Dünya genelinde trafikte öyle kazalar gerçekleşiyor ki şaşırmamak elde değil. Yolda giderken arabanıza bir uçak çarpma ihtimali nedir mesela? İşte dünyanın en acayip trafik kazaları...

  • 5
  • 74
Kaza sonrası video çekerken neye uğradığını şaşırdı! O anları saniye saniye görüntüledi