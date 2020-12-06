06 Aralık 2020, Pazar
Haberler Galeri Evden kaçıp komşusunun kapısına dayandı! Öyle bir şey yaptı ki sosyal medyayı salladı

Evden kaçıp komşusunun kapısına dayandı! Öyle bir şey yaptı ki sosyal medyayı salladı

İngiltere'de evden kaçan kedi yan komşunun kapısına dayandı. Güvenlik kamerasını inceleyen sevimli kedinin o anları sosyal medyada gündem oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.12.2020 14:24 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.12.2020 14:36
Kaldığı evden çıkan bir kedi, yan tarafta bulunan başka bir evin kapısına geldi.

Kaldığı evden çıkan bir kedi, yan tarafta bulunan başka bir evin kapısına geldi.

Kapıda bulunan kameraya yaklaşan kedi kamerayı incelemeye başladı.

Kapıda bulunan kameraya yaklaşan kedi kamerayı incelemeye başladı.

Sevimli kedinin o anları sosyal medyada yoğun ilgi gördü.

Sevimli kedinin o anları sosyal medyada yoğun ilgi gördü.

Görüntüleri paylaşan ev sahibi ise "komşunun kedisi merhaba demeye geldi" ifadelerini kullandı.

Görüntüleri paylaşan ev sahibi ise "komşunun kedisi merhaba demeye geldi" ifadelerini kullandı.

Evden kaçıp komşusunun kapısına dayandı! Öyle bir şey yaptı ki sosyal medyayı salladı

İşte hayvanların hışmına uğrayan insanlar...