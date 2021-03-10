10 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Çocuğu olmayanların ilginç geleneği! Kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp böcek yutuyorlar

Çocuğu olmayanların ilginç geleneği! Kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp böcek yutuyorlar

Bursa'da çocuk sahibi olamayanların yaptığı gelenek duyanları şaşırtıyor. Ebe kaya adı verdikleri yere gelenler kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp dibinden çıkan böceği yutuyor.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 10.03.2021 09:46 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.03.2021 09:48
  • 1
  • 30
Çocuğu olmayanların ilginç geleneği! Kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp böcek yutuyorlar

Kayanın etrafında üç tur atıp buldukları böcekleri yutuyorlar.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 30
Çocuğu olmayanların ilginç geleneği! Kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp böcek yutuyorlar

Bursa'nın Mudanya ilçesine bağlı ışıklı köyünde çocuğu olmayan çiftlerin başvurduğu yöntem duyanları hayrete düşürüyor.

  • 3
  • 30
Çocuğu olmayanların ilginç geleneği! Kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp böcek yutuyorlar

Köyde yaşatılan ilginç gelenekte ebe kaya ismini verdikleri kayanın yanına gelen çiftler kayanın etrafında 3 tur attıktan sonra, dibini eşeleyerek ilk çıkan böceği çiğnemeden yutuyor.

  • 4
  • 30
Çocuğu olmayanların ilginç geleneği! Kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp böcek yutuyorlar

Çocuk sahibi olmak isteyen onlarca çift başta Bursa olmak üzere bir çok ilden ebe kayaya akın ediyor.

  • 5
  • 30
Çocuğu olmayanların ilginç geleneği! Kaya etrafında 3 tur atıp böcek yutuyorlar

Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ