06 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Bu video sosyal medyayı salladı! Görenleri şaşırtan anlar cep telefonu kamerasında! Caddedeki kediyi...
Bu video sosyal medyayı salladı! Görenleri şaşırtan anlar cep telefonu kamerasında! Caddedeki kediyi...
İşlek bir caddede aracın çarpması sonucu ölen kediyi uyandırmaya çalışan köpeğin o anları görenleri hem şaşırttı hem de duygulandırdı. Video sosyal medyada viral oldu.
Giriş Tarihi: 06.11.2020 09:36 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.11.2020 09:41