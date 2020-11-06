Bu video sosyal medyayı salladı! Görenleri şaşırtan anlar cep telefonu kamerasında! Caddedeki kediyi...

06 Kasım 2020, Cuma
İşlek bir caddede aracın çarpması sonucu ölen kediyi uyandırmaya çalışan köpeğin o anları görenleri hem şaşırttı hem de duygulandırdı. Video sosyal medyada viral oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.11.2020 09:36 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.11.2020 09:41
Çin'in başkenti Pekin'de trafikte bir aracın çarpması sonucu ölen kediyi önce 'Kara Panter' adlı köpek, ölen kediyi önce uyandırmaya çalıştı, sonra da ezilmekten kurtardı.

O anlar yoldan geçen bir kişi tarafından cep telefonuyla görüntülendi. Duygu dolu video sosyal medyada viral oldu.

Çal ilçesi İsmailler Mahallesi'nde geçimini çiftçilik yaparak sağlayan 38 yaşındaki Mustafa Ulaş'ın Sinsi isimli köpeği ile Tom isimli kedisi görenleri şaşkına çeviriyor

Günün büyük bir kısmını birlikte geçiren Sinsi ve Tom, aynı kaptan yemek yiyor, oyunlar oynuyor ve birlikte uyuyor.

Kedi ve köpeğinin eşine ender rastlanacak bir dostluk örneği sergilemesine kayıtsız kalmayan Ulaş, o anları sık sık cep telefonu ile de kayıt altına alıyor.