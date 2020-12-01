01 Aralık 2020, Salı
Bisiklete biniyordu! Saniyeler sonra neye uğradığını şaşırdı

ABD'nin Chicago eyaletinde sahilde bisiklete binen bir kişi aniden neye uğradığını şaşırıp kendini yerde buldu. O anlar saniye saniye kameraya yansıdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.12.2020 10:21 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.12.2020 10:42
Görüntüler ABD'nin Chicago eyaletinde kayda geçti.

Bisiklet yolunda seyir halindeki bir bisikletli zaten sert esen rüzgar yüzünden zorlanırken bir de Michigan Gölü'nün dalgalarıyla boğuştu.

Dalganın etkisiyle yere yığılan bisikletli bisikletini bir anlığına elinden kaçırdı.

Tehlikeli dalgalarla yere yığıldı.

Duvar ve dalga arasında kalan adam, neyse ki yaralanmadı.