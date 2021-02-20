20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri 17 metre boyunda! Kıyıya vurdu görenler şoke oldu

17 metre boyunda! Kıyıya vurdu görenler şoke oldu

Son dakika yaşam haberleri... Kıyıya vuran 17 metrelik ölü balina panik yarattı. Dev balinanın deniz kirliliği nedeniyle ölmüş olabileceği tahmin ediliyor. Görüntüler izleyenleri ise şoke etti.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.02.2021 16:48 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.02.2021 16:53
  • 1
  • 85
17 metre boyunda! Kıyıya vurdu görenler şoke oldu

İsrail'in Nitsanim sahilinde kıyıya vuran 17 metrelik ölü balina paniğe neden oldu.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 85
17 metre boyunda! Kıyıya vurdu görenler şoke oldu

Yetkililer ölen balinanın genç olduğunu ve türünün 20 metreye kadar uzayabileceğini ifade etti.

Morris Kahn Deniz Araştırma İstasyonu ve Delphis Derneği'nden Dr. Aviad Sheinin, söz konusu balinanın sıradan bir tür olmadığını ifade etti.

  • 3
  • 85
17 metre boyunda! Kıyıya vurdu görenler şoke oldu

Sheinin, balinanın ölüm nedenini denizdeki katran oranının fazlalılığına bağladı.

  • 4
  • 85
17 metre boyunda! Kıyıya vurdu görenler şoke oldu

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 5
  • 85
17 metre boyunda! Kıyıya vurdu görenler şoke oldu

Birazdan göreceğiniz görüntüler insanın verdiği zararı bir kez daha gözler önüne serecek cinsten. İtalya'nın Sardunya Adasında hamile balina ölü olarak bulundu.