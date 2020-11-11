11 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Koronavirüsü yok ediyor! Dünya şaşkına döndü...

Çin'in Wuhan kentinde ortaya çıkan ve tüm dünyayı etkisi altına alan koronavirüs salgını her geçen gün can almaya devam ediyor. Virüse karşı geliştirilen bir cihaz şaşkınlık yarattı.

Giriş Tarihi: 11.11.2020 08:23 Güncelleme Tarihi: 11.11.2020 08:54
Koronavirüs aşısının yoğun olarak tartışıldığı bugünlerde sürpriz bir cihaz sahneye çıktı: Nanowave Air

ABD'nin Pensilvanya eyaleti Pittsburgh kenti merkezli elektronik şirketi Dynamics, mikropları, virüsleri emen ve onları yüksek yoğunluklu ultraviyole ışıkla patlatan bir koronavirüs öldürme makinesi geliştirdiğini duyurdu.

Nanowave adı verilen bu teknolojinin, virüslerin ve mikropların yüzde 99'unu saniyenin iki binde biri kadar kısa bir sürede ortadan kaldırabildiği ifade ediliyor.

Cihaz, 300 litreye kadar hava çeken ve koronavirüs (Covid-19) içermeyen havayı sistemden 3 metreden fazla uzağa itebilen dört motordan oluşuyor.

İşin daha da ilginci pandeminin ilk günlerinde şirket zaten UV ışık cihazlarının daha küçük bir versiyonu üzerinde çalışıyordu. Yani virüsleri yok etmek üzere bir cihaz geliştirilmiyordu.