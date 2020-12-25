25 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Çöpe atacağı pet şişeyle resmen icat yaptı! Bu kadar işe yarayacağını kimse beklemiyordu

Çöpe atacağı pet şişeyle resmen icat yaptı! Bu kadar işe yarayacağını kimse beklemiyordu

Çöpe atacağı pet şişeyi değerlendirmek isteyen bir kişi kolları sıvayarak herkesi şaşırtan bir işe imza attı. Kendi imkanlarını kullanan bu kişinin yaptığı icat birçok kişi tarafından da kullanıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.12.2020 11:10 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.12.2020 11:20
Evde kendi imkanlarıyla elektrikli süpürge yaptı. Süpürgenin yapımı için kolayca temin edebilecek ürünler kullandı.

Kola pet şişesini

Maket bıçağı yardımıyla 3'e böldü

