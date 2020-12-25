Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
25 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Haberler Galeri Çöpe atacağı pet şişeyle resmen icat yaptı! Bu kadar işe yarayacağını kimse beklemiyordu
Çöpe atacağı pet şişeyle resmen icat yaptı! Bu kadar işe yarayacağını kimse beklemiyordu
Çöpe atacağı pet şişeyi değerlendirmek isteyen bir kişi kolları sıvayarak herkesi şaşırtan bir işe imza attı. Kendi imkanlarını kullanan bu kişinin yaptığı icat birçok kişi tarafından da kullanıldı.
Giriş Tarihi: 25.12.2020 11:10 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.12.2020 11:20