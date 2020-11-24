24 Kasım 2020, Salı
Okların hedefindeki Muğdat Çelik'ten sert gönderme: Jailson'u kovaladığım için...

Galatasaray'ın kendi sahasında Kayserispor'la 1-1 berabere kaldığı maçta kırmızı kart görerek oyun dışı kalan Muğdat Çelik maç sonu çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu.

Giriş Tarihi: 24.11.2020 11:59 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.11.2020 12:06
Galatasaray, Süper Lig'de 9. haftanın kapanış maçında konuk ettiği Hes Kablo Kayserispor ile 1-1 berabere kaldı. Mücadelede kırmızı kart gören Muğdat Çelik eleştiri konusu oldu.
Türk Telekom Stadı'nda oynanan karşılaşmaya iyi başlayan Galatasaray, ilk yarıda çok sayıda pozisyon bulmasına rağmen Hes Kablo Kayserispor kalecisi Silviu Lung'u geçmeyi başaramadı.
İkinci yarıya da etkili başlayan sarı-kırmızılı takım, 63. dakikada Mbaye Diagne'nin penaltıdan kaydettiği golle 1-0 öne geçti. Muğdat Çelik'in 62. dakikada kırmızı kart görmesiyle 10 kişi kalan Hes Kablo Kayserispor, 71. dakikada Gustavo Campanharo'nun attığı golle skoru 1-1 yaptı.
Galatasaray, kalan sürede baskısını arttırmasına rağmen skoru değiştirmeyi başaramadı ve maç 1-1 berabere sona erdi
Galatasaray, bu sonuçla ligde puanını 17'ye, Hes Kablo Kayserispor ile 7'ye çıkardı.