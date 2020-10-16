16 Ekim 2020, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Fatih Terim Beşiktaş'ın yıldızını istedi! Flaş transfer

Fatih Terim Beşiktaş'ın yıldızını istedi! Flaş transfer

Yaz transfer döneminde takıma istediği takviyeleri alamayan Fatih Terim, devre arası için hazırlıklarına şimdiden başladı. Tecrübeli hoca Beşiktaş'ın genç yıldızını transfer listesinin ilk sırasına yazdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 16.10.2020 12:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 16.10.2020 12:02
  • 1
  • 17
Fatih Terim Beşiktaş'ın yıldızını istedi! Flaş transfer
Süper Lig'in 5. haftasında Aytemiz Alanyaspor ile oynayacağı maçın hazırlıklarını sürdüren Galatasaray'da flaş gelişmeler yaşanıyor.
GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 17
Fatih Terim Beşiktaş'ın yıldızını istedi! Flaş transfer
Ligdeki son iki maçından yalnızca 1 puan çıkarabilen sarı-kırmızılılarda gözler şimdiden transfere çevrildi.
  • 3
  • 17
Fatih Terim Beşiktaş'ın yıldızını istedi! Flaş transfer
2020/2021 sezonuna şampiyonluk parolasıyla başlayan Cimbom, yaptığı takviyelerle taraftarlarını memnun edememişti.
  • 4
  • 17
Fatih Terim Beşiktaş'ın yıldızını istedi! Flaş transfer
Sarı-kırmızılılar, yaz transfer döneminde Oghenekaro Etebo, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui, Fatih Öztürk, Emre Kılınç ve Oğulcan Çağlayan hamleleriyle kadrosunu güçlendirmişti.
  • 5
  • 17
Fatih Terim Beşiktaş'ın yıldızını istedi! Flaş transfer
Gelen isimlerin yanında birçok isimle de yollarını ayıran Galatasaray'da kiralık oyuncular dahil 23 futbolcu takımdan gönderilmişti.