Haberler Galeri Abdullah Avcı yeni takımını açıkladı! Anlaşma 4 yıllık

Abdullah Avcı yeni takımını açıkladı! Anlaşma 4 yıllık

Trabzonspor'da Eddie Newton dönemi resmen sona erdi. Yeni hoca arayışlarına başlayan bordo mavili takımda Abdullah Avcı'nın ismi öne çıkanlar arasında. Tecrübeli çalıştırıcı yeni takımını açıkladı.

Giriş Tarihi: 02.11.2020 09:48 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.11.2020 09:53
ARAYIŞLAR HIZLANDI
Trabzonspor'da Eddie Newton ile yolların ayrılmasından sonra teknik adam arayışları hızlandı.

FİKİR BİRLİĞİ SAĞLANMIŞTI
Yönetim kurulunun geçtiğimiz hafta yaptığı değerlendirme sonucunda Abdullah Avcı'yı takımın başında görme konusunda önemli bir fikir birliği sağlanmıştı.

YENİ GÖRÜŞME İHTİMALİ
Yöneticilerin, son dönemde ismi Antalyaspor ile anılan Abdullah Avcı ile yeniden bir görüşme yapması bekleniyor.

TAMER TUNA, MUSTAFA REŞİT AKÇAY VE FATİH TEKKE GÜNDEMDE
Bordo-mavili idareciler, "Şu an için bir teknik adam ile anlaşmadık ama kısa süre içerisinde kararımızı vereceğiz" açıklamasını yaparken listede Tamer Tuna, Mustafa Reşit Akçay ve Fatih Tekke gibi isimler de yer alıyordu.

"DÜŞÜNMEM BİLE DOĞRU OLMAZ"
Sabah Gazetesi'nde yer alan haberde; yönetimin Mustafa Reşit Akçay ile görüşme yaptığı ve tecrübeli teknik adamın, "Eğer Trabzon bana ihtiyaç duyuyorsa düşünmem bile doğru olmaz" dediği kaydedildi.