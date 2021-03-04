04 Mart 2021, Perşembe
460 bin TL'ye sıfır otomobil aldı hasarlı çıktı

Bursa'da yaşayan Onur Aydemir isimli genç 460 bin TL'ye sıfır bir otomobil aldı. Aracının ekspertizde hasarlı olduğunu öğrenen Aydemir hayatının şokunu yaşadı.

Bursa İnegöl'de ikamet eden Onur Aydemir isimli genç, kendi şirketleri üzerine Bursa'dan bir otomobil almak için bayiye gitti. Beğendiği arabanın parasını ödeyerek aracının gelmesini bekledi.

BAGAJI GÖRÜNCE HER ŞEYİ ANLADI

5 Ocak 2021 tarihinde aracı teslim alan genç, sıfır aracını ekspere götürdü. Bagajında sökme takma olduğunu ve komple boyalı olduğunu öğrenince neye uğradığını şaşırdı. Soluğu bayide alan Aydemir'e hatanın fabrikadan kaynaklandığı söylendi.

BAYİ, SUÇU FABRİKAYA ATIYOR

Onur Aydemir, kendisine hayal kırıklığı yaşatan olayı şu sözlerle anlattı:

"22 Aralık 2020 tarihinde 458 bin 300 lira vererek sıfır Wolksvagen Tiguan aracımı aldım. Arabamı 5 Ocak 2021 tarihinde teslim aldım. 15 Ocak tarihinde Ekspertiz yaptırdım. Ekspertiz sıfır aldığımız aracının bagajında sökme takma olduğunu ve bagajın komple boyalı olduğunu söyledi bana. Mikron değerleri neticesinde yüksek çıkıyor. 18 Ocak tarihinde bayiye gittiğimde boya ustası da aynı şekilde sökme takma olduğunu ve bagaj kapağının komple boyalı olduğunu söyledi. Bayi müdürü ise bunu hiç bir şekilde kabul etmediğini ve sürekli fabrika hatası olduğunu söylüyor

"SADECE ÜCRETSİZ BAKIM VE ONARIM TEKLİF ETTİLER"

Ben de fabrikanın böyle bir hata yapacağına ihtimal vermediğim için, Almanya'da bir abim vardı, onun yardımıyla şasi numarasında yaptırdığım sorgulamada, Almanca ve Türkçe olarak bagaj kapağında sıkıntı olduğu ve boya ile mikro değerlerinin kontrol edilmesi gerektiği söylendi. 19 Ocak 2021 tarihinde bir kez daha ekspertiz yaptırdım, iki tane olsun, belki biri yanlışlık yapmıştır diye. Ancak her iki ekspertizin raporları bir birleriyle uyuşuyor. Avukatıma başvurdum, araç firma üzerine olduğu için ona göre dava açtı. Önce devreye arabulucu girdi. Burada bizlere şaka gibi bir teklif verdiler. 2 paket ücretsiz bakım ve ücretsiz onarım verdiler.

"KANDIRMAYA ÇALIŞIYORLAR"

Çocuk oyuncağı gibi bizleri kandırmaya çalışıyorlar. Ben bu aracı sattığımda, değer kaybım ne olacak? Ben gerekirse davayı Avrupa İnsan Hakları Mahkemesine taşımayı düşünüyorum. Sıfır araba, yani şok olmamak mümkün değil. Ben hatalı araba almak isteseydim neden gidip sıfır alayım? İkinci el alırdım. Benim amacım hatasız arabaya binmek. Bundan sonraki süreç mahkeme yoluyla devam edecek. Sonuna kadar gideceğim, haklıyım çünkü. Burada sıfır araba alacaklara tavsiyem şudur, mutlaka arabayı almadan önce ekspertize sokun, sıfır araba alıyorum diye kanmayın

