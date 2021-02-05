05 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Korkutan kaza! Ahu Tuğbay tekneden düştü

Korkutan kaza! Ahu Tuğbay tekneden düştü

Cemiyet hayatının ünlü isimlerinden Ahu Tuğbay, Bebek'te teknesinden ineceği sırada dengesini kaybedip yüzüstü yere düştü. Burnu kanayan Tuğbay'a ilk müdahaleyi tekne kaptanı yaptı.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.02.2021 09:25 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.02.2021 09:25
  • 1
  • 6
Korkutan kaza! Ahu Tuğbay tekneden düştü

Teknesiyle Bebek limanına yanaşan Ahu Tuğbay, talihsiz bir kaza yaşadı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 6
Korkutan kaza! Ahu Tuğbay tekneden düştü

Tekneden inmek için ön tarafa doğru ilerleyerek hazırlık yapan ve ön tarafında bulunan demirleri ıslak mendil ile tutunarak inmek isteyen Tuğbay, teknenin iskeleye çarpması ile dengesini kaybederek teknenin ön kısmından yüz üstü betona düştü.

  • 3
  • 6
Korkutan kaza! Ahu Tuğbay tekneden düştü

Bir anda ne olduğunu anlamayan Tuğbay, toplanarak düştüğü yerde denize doğru oturarak burnundan gelen kanı durdurmaya çalıştı.

  • 4
  • 6
Korkutan kaza! Ahu Tuğbay tekneden düştü

Tuğbay'ın düştüğünü gören kaptan, ilkyardım çantasıyla yanına koştu. Ahu Hanım'a ilk müdahaleyi yapan kaptan, kanamayı durdurdu.

  • 5
  • 6
Korkutan kaza! Ahu Tuğbay tekneden düştü

Bir süre kanamanın durması için bekleyen Tuğbay, sonrasında tekrar geldiği tekneye binerek Bebek'ten ayrıldı.