06 Nisan 2021, Salı
Deniz Seki'nin son hali şaşırttı

Ünlü şarkıcı Deniz Seki son olarak verdiği kilolar ve değişimi ile adından söz ettiriyor. Deniz Seki, adeta bambaşka birine döndü. Deniz Seki'nin son hali ise görenleri şaşırttı.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.04.2021 23:41 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.04.2021 23:43
Ünlü şarkıcı Deniz Seki, uzun süredir verdiği kilolarla magazin gündeminde. Değişimiyle dikkat çeken Deniz Seki, 2 buçuk ayda 25 kilo vermişti.

Sevgilisi İrfan Özçelik ile yollarını ayıran Deniz Seki "Kilolar gitti, sevgili de gitti" dedirtmişti.

Deniz Seki, 2018 yılında 90 kiloyken zayıflamak için ameliyat masasına yatmış ve operasyonun ardından 33 kilo vermişti.

Sonrasından verdiği kiloları geri alan Deniz Seki aldığı radikal karar ile kariyerinin ilk yıllarındaki haline geri döndü.

Deniz Seki hedefi olan 36 bedene ulaştı. Sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı son paylaşımda Deniz Seki'yi gören hayranları değişimine inananamadı...