07 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!

Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!

Suriye'nin Rasulayn bölgesine giden 258 Mehmetçik dualarla yola çıktı. Aileleri tarafından yolcu edilen Diyarbakır'ın Silvan İlçe Komando Alay Komutanlığında görevli 258 Mehmetçik, konvoyla uğurlandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.01.2021 11:55
  • 1
  • 37
Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!

Diyarbakır'ın Silvan İlçe Komando Alay Komutanlığında görevli 258 Mehmetçik, Suriye görevi için düğüne gider gibi Rasulayn'a doğru yola çıktı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 37
Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!

Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerinin sınır ötesi operasyonlarına katılmak üzere Diyarbakır'dan 258 Mehmetçik Suriye'nin Rasulayn kentine doğru yola çıktı. Mehmetçiklerin gidişi öncesi Silvan Jandarma Komando Alay Komutanlığında tören düzenlendi.

  • 3
  • 37
Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!

Saygı duruşu ve İstiklal Marşının okunmasının ardından Kur'anı Kerim tilavetiyle başlayan programda komando andı okundu. Silvan Jandarma Komando Alay Komutanlığına bağlı 2'nci jandarma komando taburu, Suriye Rasulayn'da görevli 1'inci taburla görev değişimi yapmak üzere yola çıktı. Uğurlama törenine Silvan Kaymakamı Ömer Faruk Çelik, Silvan Jandarma Komando Alay Komutanı Albay Fatih Yılmaz ve aileler katıldı.

  • 4
  • 37
Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!

Programda konuşan Silvan Jandarma Komando Alay Komutanı Jandarma Albay Fatih Yılmaz, ülkenin bekasına yönelik terör tehdidini ortadan kaldırmak için Rasulayn görevini yerine getirme sırasının onlarda olduğunu söyledi.

  • 5
  • 37
Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!

Albay Yılmaz, "Asil Türk milletimizin ve Jandarma Genel Komutanlığımızın sonsuz desteklerinin her daim yanınızda olduğunu unutmayın. Edindiğiniz tecrübe ve silah arkadaşınıza güveniniz tam olsun. Verilen emir ve talimatların dışına asla çıkmayın. Önce emniyet sonra harekat prensibinden asla ödün vermeyin. Görevinizi layıkıyla ve başarıyla yerine getireceğinize güvenimiz tamdır. Aileleriniz bize emanettir. Gözünüz asla arkada kalmasın. Bu duygu ve düşüncelerle başta aziz şehitlerimiz olmak üzere ebediyete intikal eden gazilerimize Allah'tan rahmet diler hayatta olan gazilerimize şifalar dilerim. Yolunuz açık kazasız mübarek, kılıcınız keskin olsun" dedi.