07 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Rasulayn'a giden Mehmetçik dualarla uğurlandı!
Suriye'nin Rasulayn bölgesine giden 258 Mehmetçik dualarla yola çıktı. Aileleri tarafından yolcu edilen Diyarbakır'ın Silvan İlçe Komando Alay Komutanlığında görevli 258 Mehmetçik, konvoyla uğurlandı.
Giriş Tarihi: 06.01.2021 11:55