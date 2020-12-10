10 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı

Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı

Gaziantep'in İslahiye ilçesinde bulunan Gaziantep Jandarma Komando Tabur Komutanlığında görevli 50 komando, 6 ay görev yapacakları Suriye'nin Cerablus kentine uğurlandı.

AA
Giriş Tarihi: 10.12.2020 16:46 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.12.2020 16:53
  • 1
  • 27
Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı

Fırat Kalkanı Harekatı ile terörden arındırılan Cerablus'ta görev yapacak komandolar için Gaziantep Jandarma Komando Tabur Komutanlığında uğurlama töreni düzenlendi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 27
Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı

Saygı duruşunda bulunulması ve İstiklal Marşı'nın okunmasıyla başlayan törende konuşan Gaziantep İl Jandarma Komutanı Albay Hüseyin Bekmez, güvenlik güçlerinin Amanos Dağları bölgesindeki başarılı ve kararlı çalışmalarına işaret etti.

  • 3
  • 27
Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı

Yurt içi ve yurt dışında terörle mücadelenin etkin şekilde sürdüğünü belirten Bekmez, Türkiye'nin gönül bağı olan değişik ülkelerde de değişik misyonlarla hizmet ettiğini bildirdi.

  • 4
  • 27
Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı

15 Temmuz hain darbe kalkışmasının ardından ortaya koyulan irade sonucunda Cerablus bölgesinde Fırat Kalkanı Harekatı icra edildiğini hatırlatan Bekmez, buradaki terör bölgesinin temizlendiğini, istikrarın sağlandığını ve halkın normal hayata döndüğünü vurguladı.

  • 5
  • 27
Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı

Jandarma Komando Tabur Komutanı Yüzbaşı Kamil Aksoy da Gaziantep Jandarma Tabur Komutanlığının, Cerablus'un güvenliğini 2 yıldır sağladığını söyledi.