10 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Haberler Galeri Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı
Duygulandıran anlar! Gaziantep'te komandolar dualarla Suriye'ye uğurlandı
Gaziantep'in İslahiye ilçesinde bulunan Gaziantep Jandarma Komando Tabur Komutanlığında görevli 50 komando, 6 ay görev yapacakları Suriye'nin Cerablus kentine uğurlandı.
Giriş Tarihi: 10.12.2020 16:46 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.12.2020 16:53