24 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
'Virüs avcıları' yeni bir kabus yaşanmaması için peşlerine düştü

'Virüs avcıları' yeni bir kabus yaşanmaması için peşlerine düştü

Son dakika haberine göre; Dünya genelinde 3 milyona yakın insanın ölümüne sebep veren koronavirüs gibi bir kabusun bir daha yaşanmaması için, araştırmacılar yeni bir model geliştirdi.

Giriş Tarihi: 24.03.2021 09:52
Farlar ve koruyucu giysiler giyen araştırmacılar, Filipin'in Laguna eyaletinde karanlıktan sonra büyük bir ağa yakalanan yarasaların pençelerini ve kanatlarını çözmek için yarışıyor.

Minik hayvanlar, ölçüm yapıp incelenmek üzere, tükürük ve dışkı maddeleri vahşi doğaya dönmeden önce dikkatlice bez torbalara yerleştiriliyor.

Kendilerine "virüs avcıları" diyen araştırmacılar, dünyanın yaklaşık 2,8 milyon insanı öldüren Kovid-19 benzeri bir salgından kaçınmasına yardımcı olacağını umdukları bir simülasyon modeli geliştirmek için binlerce yarasayı yakalamakla görevlendirildi.

Japon fonları tarafından finanse edilen model, önümüzdeki üç yıl içinde Filipinler Üniversitesi Los Banos tarafından geliştirilecek.

Yarasa ekolojisti Kirk Taray, insanların maruz kalması ve vahşi yaşamla daha yakın etkileşimin, hastalık bulaşma riskinin artık her zamankinden daha yüksek olduğu anlamına geldiğini söyledi.