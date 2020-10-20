Mısır'da 80'den fazla açılmamış lahit bulundu!

20 Ekim 2020, Salı
Son dakika haberine göre; Mısır Turizm ve Tarihi Eserler Bakanlığı, başkent Kahire'nin güneyindeki Sakkara antik mezarlığında 2 bin 500 yıl öncesine ait 80'den fazla lahit keşfedildiğini duyurdu.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.10.2020 09:17 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.10.2020 10:30
Bakanlıktan yapılan açıklamada açılmamış, süslemeli lahitlerin yanı sıra renkli ve altın yaldızlı ahşap heykellerin de bulunduğu bildirildi.

Bulunan eserlere ilişkin detaylar önümüzdeki günlerde Sakkara'daki ünlü Basamaklı Piramit önünde düzenlenecek bir basın toplantısında kamuoyuyla paylaşılacak.

Ekim ayı başında yine aynı bölgede keşfedilen 59 kapalı lahit ve içlerinden çıkan mumyaları görmek amacıyla geçen hafta Başbakan Mustafa Badbouly ve Turizm ve Tarihi Eserler Bakanı Halit el-Anany bölgede incelemelerde bulunmuştu.

Mısır son dönemde 2011'deki Arap baharındaki ayaklanmalardan bu yana sekteye uğrayan, corona virüs salgını ile daha da olumsuz etkilenen turizm sektörünü canlandırmak amacıyla arkeolojik bulguları tanıtma arayışında.

Eski Mısır'ın başkenti Memphis'teki antik mezarlığın bir parçasını oluşturan Sakkara bölgesi dünyaca ünlü Giza Piramitleri'nin de aralarında bulunduğu büyüklü küçüklü 11 piramide ev sahipliği yapıyor.