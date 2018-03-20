19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Kameralar önünde lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti!

Kameralar önünde lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti!

Filipinler Devlet Başkanı Rodrigo Duterte'nin yasadışı yollardan gelen otomobillere yaptıkları sosyal medyaya damga vurdu. Duterte, lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti. İşte o anlar...

Giriş Tarihi: 20.03.2018 17:19 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.10.2020 11:32
  • 1
  • 54
Kameralar önünde lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti!

Filipinler Devlet Başkanı Rodrigo Duterte suçla mücadele ederken ilginç yollara başvuruyor.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 54
Kameralar önünde lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti!
  • 3
  • 54
Kameralar önünde lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti!

Duterte, yasadışı yollardan ithal edilen 30 tane aracı devlet televizyonu kameraları önünde imha ettirdi.

  • 4
  • 54
Kameralar önünde lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti!
  • 5
  • 54
Kameralar önünde lüks otomobilleri paramparça etti!

Buldozerle ezilen araçlarına arasında Mercedes, BMW Z1, Porsche 911 GT3, BMW Alpina B12, Maserati Quattroporte gibi özel otomobiller bulunuyordu.