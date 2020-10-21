İşte Azerbaycan'ın ele geçirdiği silahlar! Ermenistan ordusu bırakıp kaçtı

21 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba
Azerbaycan ordusu tarafından ele geçirilen Ermenistan'a ait askeri araçların bir kısmını görüntülendi. Ermeni askerli bırakıp kaçtı... İşte savaş ganimetleri...

Giriş Tarihi: 21.10.2020 14:56 Güncelleme Tarihi: 21.10.2020 14:58
Ermenistan ordusuna ait Rus yapımı personel ve yük taşıyıcı araçlar, Azerbaycan'ın Yevlah kentindeki bir askeri üsse getirildi.

AA muhabirine konuşan ancak isminin açıklanmasını istemeyen Azerbaycan ordusunda görevli askeri yetkilinin verdiği bilgilere göre, askeri araçlar, Ermenistan'ın işgalinde bulunan Sugovuşan'a bağlı Taliş köyünde ele geçirildi.

Ermenistan askerlerinin operasyon sırasında çok sayıda araç ve mühimmatı geride bıraktığını belirten yetkili, üsse getirilen araçların ele geçirilen ganimetlerin bir kısmı olduğunu ifade etti.

Operasyon sırasında ele geçirilen araçların içinde Ermenistan askerlerine ait evrak, üniforma, postal, kask ve kişisel malzeme de yer alıyor.

Azerbaycan Cumhurbaşkanı İlhan Aliyev, 3 Ekim'de, 1994'ten bu yana Ermenistan işgalinde bulunan Sugovuşan bölgesinin geri alındığını bildirmişti.a