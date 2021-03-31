31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Diamond Princess'te neler oldu? Kabus gibi 14 gün

Diamond Princess'te neler oldu? Kabus gibi 14 gün

Son dakika haberine göre; Koronavirüs salgınının Vuhan'dan sonra patlak verdiği ikinci yer olan cruise gemisi Diamond Princess'teki yolcu ve mürettebatın karantinada geçirdikleri 14 gün belgesel oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 31.03.2021 16:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 31.03.2021 16:40
  • 1
  • 30
Diamond Princess'te neler oldu? Kabus gibi 14 gün

Koronavirüs pandemisi bir yılı aşkın süredir hayatımızda. Bu süre içinde neler olmadı ki? 128 milyon insan virüsle enfekte oldu, bunların yaklaşık 2,8 milyonu hayatını kaybetti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 30
Diamond Princess'te neler oldu? Kabus gibi 14 gün

Ülkeler birbiri ardına karantina önlemleri alırken, bir zamanlar iğne atılsa yere düşmeyen kent meydanlarının bomboş halleri manşetleri süsledi. Ardından dünyanın umudu aşılar geldi ve Covid-19 yaklaşık 16 aydır bir an bile gündemimizden düşmedi.

  • 3
  • 30
Diamond Princess'te neler oldu? Kabus gibi 14 gün

Ama hepsinden önce hatta Covid-19 salgını küresel bir pandemi ilan edilmeden önce bir haber, günlerce dünya gündemini işgal etti. Haberin konusu Diamond Princess cruise gemisi ve içindekilerdi.

  • 4
  • 30
Diamond Princess'te neler oldu? Kabus gibi 14 gün

Dünyanın konuştuğu olaylar sona erdikten bir yıl sonra, o gemide yaşananlar bir belgesel aracılığıyla yeniden gün ışığına çıktı. Geminin yolcularının ve mürettebatının çektiği görüntülerden oluşan belgesel, tüyler ürperten detaylar içeriyor...

  • 5
  • 30
Diamond Princess'te neler oldu? Kabus gibi 14 gün

HER ŞEY BİR KİŞİYLE BAŞLADI

Diamond Princess, 20 Ocak 2020 tarihinde Japonya'nın Yokohama şehrinden demir aldı. Güneydoğu Asya kıyılarını dolaştıktan sonra yeniden hareket ettiği limana dönecekti. Geminin yolcuları arasında 80 yaşında bir Hong Konglu bulunuyordu. Bu kişi, yolculuktan kısa bir süre önce Çin'in Guangdong eyaletinde bulunan Şenzen şehrini ziyaret etmişti.