26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Başkan Erdoğan'ın “Fransız ürünlerine boykot” sözleri dünyada ilk haber!

Son dakika haberine göre, Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Erdoğan'ın Fransız ürünlerine boykot çağrısını uluslararası haber ajansları 'acil' koduyla duyurdu, dünya medyası ise manşetten veriyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 26.10.2020 17:16 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.10.2020 17:29
Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, bugün Ankara'da "Buradan milletime sesleniyorum. Sakın Fransız markalara asla iltifat etmeyin, bunları satın almayın" dedi.

Fransız haber ajansı AFP, son dakika olarak duyurduğu haberinde "Türkiye Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Fransız mallarına boykot çağrısı yaptı" ifadelerini kullandı.

BAŞKAN ERDOĞAN'DAN FRANSIZ ÜRÜNLERİNE BOYKOT ÇAĞRISI

İngiliz haber ajansı Reuters da son dakika koduyla duyurduğu haberi, "Türkiye Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Türklere Fransız ürünlerini almamaları çağrısında bulundu." cümlesiyle geçti.

İngiliz Daily Mail gazetesi ise, "Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Macron'un radikal İslam'a karşı duruşuyla ilgili tartışmalar arasında Fransız mallarına boykot çağrısında bulundu" ifadelerini kullandı.

İngiliz yayın kuruluşu BBC, son dakika haberini "Erdoğan, Fransız mallarına boykot çağrısı yapıyor" sözleriyle duyurdu.