Avustralya'da Türkler'e ait camiye saldırı

Avustralya'nın Sydney kentinde bulunan Auburn Gelibolu Camisi, bugün akşam saatlerinde kimliği açıklanmayan bir kişinin saldırısına uğradı.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.10.2020 17:29 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.10.2020 17:30
Avustralya’da Türkler'e ait camiye saldırı

Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığına bağlı Auburn Türk İslam Kültür Merkezi yönetimindeki Gelibolu Camisi'ne giren erkek saldırganın, caminin üst katındaki avizeleri, pencere camlarını, plazma televizyonu ve bazı eşyaları kırarak binlerce dolarlık maddi hasara yol açtığı açıklandı.

Avustralya’da Türkler'e ait camiye saldırı

Saldırı esnasında bazı vatandaşlar, saldırganın görüntülerini cep telefonuyla kaydederek polise haber verdi.

Avustralya’da Türkler'e ait camiye saldırı

Polis, kimliği açıklanmayan saldırganı gözaltına aldı.

Avustralya’da Türkler'e ait camiye saldırı
Avustralya’da Türkler'e ait camiye saldırı