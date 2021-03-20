Son dakika! Başkan Erdoğan'dan Libya diplomasisi | Peş peşe kritik görüşmeler

20 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Giriş: 20.03.2021 20:13
Güncelleme:20.03.2021 20:13
Son dakika haberleri... Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Libya Başkanlık Konseyi Başkanı Muhammed Yunus el-Menfi ve Libya Milli Birlik Hükümeti Başbakanı Abdülhamid el-Dibeybe ile ayrı ayrı birer telefon görüşmesi gerçekleştirdi. Görüşmelerde, Türkiye-Libya ilişkileri ve bölgesel gelişmeler değerlendirildi.
