07 Mart 2021, Pazar
PORTRE - Şehit Yüzbaşı Tayfun Kureş'in hikayesi

Giriş: 07.03.2021 10:02
Güncelleme:07.03.2021 10:08
Kurmay Pilot Yüzbaşı Tayfun Kureş... Bitlis'te düşen helikopterin pilotuydu... O elim kazada 10 vatan evladıyla birlikte şehit düştü. Geride acılı bir eş ve 6 yaşında bir evlat bıraktı. Bir çok başarılı operasyonlara imza atan Tayfun Yüzbaşı'nın hayat hikayesi...
