15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Dünya Videoları Son dakika: Myanmar'daki protestolarda 38 ölü

Son dakika: Myanmar'daki protestolarda 38 ölü

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 15.03.2021 09:39
Güncelleme:15.03.2021 09:43
Son dakika haberi... Myanmar'da dün düzenlenen, askeri darbe karşıtı protestolara güvenlik güçlerinin silahlı müdahalesi sonucu en az 38 kişi yaşamını yitirdi.
O ülke kan gölüne döndü! O ÜLKE KAN GÖLÜNE DÖNDÜ!
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Suriye'de iç savaşın 11. yılına girildi
Suriye'de iç savaşın 11. yılına girildi
Myanmar'daki protestolarda 38 ölü
Myanmar'daki protestolarda 38 ölü
Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar! Dev balinalar...
Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar! Dev balinalar...
Suriye'de füzeler peş peşe patladı! Türk topçuları karşılık verdi
Suriye'de füzeler peş peşe patladı! Türk topçuları karşılık verdi
Suriye'nin kuzeyine balistik füze saldırısı
Suriye'nin kuzeyine balistik füze saldırısı
İngiltere’de kaos!
İngiltere’de kaos!
Hollanda’da ortalık karıştı!
Hollanda’da ortalık karıştı!
Çeteye baskın! Lüks araçlar...
Çeteye baskın! Lüks araçlar...
Kadınlar sokağa döküldü
Kadınlar sokağa döküldü
Yağmurdan kaçarken dehşeti yaşadılar!
Yağmurdan kaçarken dehşeti yaşadılar!
Times Meydanı'nda 'Gülen'i durdurun' ilanı!
Times Meydanı'nda 'Gülen'i durdurun' ilanı!
Hindistan'da müslüman çocuğa acımasız saldırı
Hindistan'da müslüman çocuğa acımasız saldırı
Daha Fazla Video Göster