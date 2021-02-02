Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
ANA SAYFA Rusya'da son dakika gelişmesi! Muhalif Alexei Navalny'e 3 yıl hapis cezası verildi |Video Giriş: 02.02.2021 21:33 Güncelleme:02.02.2021 21:33 Moskova'da mahkeme şartlı tahliye kurallarını ihlal ettiği gerekçesiyle muhalif Rus siyasetçi Alexei Navalny'yi üç buçuk yıl hapis cezasına çarptırdı. Ancak mahkeme, Navalny'nin hapiste geçireceği sürenin, ev hapsinde geçirdiği süre düşürülerek kısaltılabileceğine hükmetti. Avukatı, Navalny'nin temyize gideceğini söyledi. DİĞER