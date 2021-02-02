02 Şubat 2021, Salı
Rusya'da son dakika gelişmesi! Muhalif Alexei Navalny'e 3 yıl hapis cezası verildi |Video

Giriş: 02.02.2021 21:33
Güncelleme:02.02.2021 21:33
Moskova'da mahkeme şartlı tahliye kurallarını ihlal ettiği gerekçesiyle muhalif Rus siyasetçi Alexei Navalny'yi üç buçuk yıl hapis cezasına çarptırdı. Ancak mahkeme, Navalny'nin hapiste geçireceği sürenin, ev hapsinde geçirdiği süre düşürülerek kısaltılabileceğine hükmetti. Avukatı, Navalny'nin temyize gideceğini söyledi.

