ANKARA 25. AİLE MAHKEMESİ

PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE ANKARA 25TH FAMILY COURT

FILE NO : 2021/289 File

DECISION NO : 2022/256

DEFENDANT : MOLLY ZORKIŞ - MOLLY KIDDER (WILKINSON) P.O.BOX 16002, BIG SKY, MONTANA 59716 USA

As a result of the open trial conducted before our court in the Recognition and Enforcement lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs ALİ ZORKİŞ and SUZAN ZORKİŞ against you;

Since the notifications sent to your address by our court could not be delivered and no result could be obtained from the address investigation, it has been decided to serve the reasoned decision by public notice.

JUDGMENT:

1- With the ACCEPTANCE of the lawsuit,

Pursuant to Article 58 of Law No. 5718 (MÖHK - Private International Law and Procedural Law), RECOGNITION and ENFORCEMENT of the foreign court judgment belonging to the defendant Molly Rebecca Kidder Zorkış, a citizen of the United States of America, born in New Hampshire/USA on 30/01/1987, daughter of Kenneth Charles and Rebecca Jill, registered under the same population registry as the deceased ADEM ZORKİŞ, TR Identity No. 24073831682, born in Ankara on 18/03/1976, registered in the population registry of Gaziantep Province, Şahinbey District, Şekeroğlu Village/Neighborhood, Volume No. 110, Family Sequence No. 46, issued by the State Court of New Hampshire, finalization date 15/09/2010, File No. 2010003305, Divorce Division Lawsuit No. 65610DM500;

2- Upon deducting the advance court fee of 29.20 TL from the required fee of 80.70 TL in accordance with the Fees Law, collecting the remaining fee of 51.50 TL from the defendant and recording it as revenue to the treasury,

3- Since the plaintiffs were represented by an attorney, collecting the attorney fee of 5,100.00 TL from the defendant and giving it to the plaintiffs in accordance with the Minimum Attorneys' Fee Tariff,

4- Collecting the litigation expense of 3,649.91 TL incurred by the plaintiffs from the defendant and giving it to the plaintiffs,

5- Returning the remaining balance of the advance expense to the payer after the decision becomes final,

Regarding the foregoing, the decision rendered was explicitly read out and duly explained in the presence of the plaintiffs' attorney, in the absence of the defendant, with the right of Appeal open within two weeks from the date of notification.

It is served by public notice to serve in place of formal notification.

Basın No: ILN02574149

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