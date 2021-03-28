28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

Son dakika haberi... Osmaniye'nin Toprakkale ilçesinde yumurtadan çıkan şey görenleri şoke etti. Tavuğun altındaki 10 yumurtanın 7'sinden civciv çıktı. Bakın biri nasıl çıktı.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 28.03.2021 10:39 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.03.2021 10:41
  • 1
  • 133
Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

Dağıstan Mahallesi Zümrüt Sokak'ta oturan ve bir fabrikada işçi olarak çalışan Mustafa Daban'ın beslediği tavuklardan bir tanesi kuluçkaya yattı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 133
Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

GÖRÜNCE HAYRETE DÜŞTÜ

Tavuğun altındaki 10 yumurtanın 7'sinden civciv çıktı. Hayvanlardan birinin 4 bacaklı olduğunu fark eden Daban, büyük şaşkınlık yaşadığını kaydetti.

  • 3
  • 133
Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

"ELİMDEN GELDİĞİ KADAR..."

15 yıldır hobi olarak cins tavuklara karşı bir besleme alışkanlığı olduğunu söyleyen Mustafa Daban, "Yumurtadan 4 bacaklı çıkan civcivimiz de yine tohumluk olarak beslediğim cins tavuğumuzun yavrusu. Sabah saatlerinde yemlemek için dışarı çıkardığımda ilk defa böyle bir şeyle karşılaştım. 4 ayağının olduğunu fark ettim. Daha sonra veteriner hekime götürdüm, oradan bilgiler aldık. Arkadaki iki ayağının hareket etmediğini felçli olduğunu gördüm. Veteriner hekimimiz yaşayacağını söyledi. Ne kadar yaşar bilemeyiz. Elimden geldiği kadar besleyeceğim" dedi.

  • 4
  • 133
Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

Veteriner Hekim Bünyamin Akın ise civcivin 4 ayaklı olmasının, yumurtanın gelişimi esnasında 'genetik anomali' sonucu oluşmuş olabileceğini belirterek, "Bu tür ekstra ayaklar genellikle işlevsel olarak gelişimini tamamlamamış organlardır. Dolayısıyla civciv 4 ayağından ikisi cansız olduğu için kullanamayacaktır" diye konuştu.

  • 5
  • 133
Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar

Şaşırtan olay, ilçeye bağlı kırsal Çıkrık Mahallesi'nde meydana geldi. İsmi öğrenilemeyen bir vatandaş, ineğinin doğumda zorlandığını fark etmesi üzerine mahalleye veteriner çağırdı.