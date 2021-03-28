Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Haberler Galeri Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar
Yumurtadan çıkan civciv görenleri hayrete düşürdü! Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar
Son dakika haberi... Osmaniye'nin Toprakkale ilçesinde yumurtadan çıkan şey görenleri şoke etti. Tavuğun altındaki 10 yumurtanın 7'sinden civciv çıktı. Bakın biri nasıl çıktı.
Giriş Tarihi: 28.03.2021 10:39 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.03.2021 10:41