29 Ekim 2020, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Son dakika: Baskına giden polisi horoz öldürdü! Akılalmaz olay...

Son dakika: Baskına giden polisi horoz öldürdü! Akılalmaz olay...

Son dakika haberine göre; Asya ülkesi Filipinler'de bir polis memuru, Northern Samar bölgesindeki yasa dışı bir horoz dövüşüne düzenlenen baskında horoz tarafından öldürüldü.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.10.2020 09:29 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.10.2020 09:30
  • 1
  • 56
Son dakika: Baskına giden polisi horoz öldürdü! Akılalmaz olay...

Horozun ayağına bağlanan jiletin, sol bacağındaki uyluk atardamarını parçaladığı Teğmen Christine Bolok, hastaneye kaldırılırken hayatını kaybetti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 56
Son dakika: Baskına giden polisi horoz öldürdü! Akılalmaz olay...

KORONAVİRÜS NEDENİYLE YASAKLANMIŞTI

Ülkede horoz dövüşleri koronavirüs salgını başladığından beri yasaklanmıştı. Pandemi öncesi ise bu dövüşlere yalnızca pazar günleri ve resmi tatillerde, lisanslı dövüş salonlarında izin veriliyordu.

  • 3
  • 56
Son dakika: Baskına giden polisi horoz öldürdü! Akılalmaz olay...

"BÜYÜK TALİHSİZLİK"

AFP'ye konuşan Bölge Emniyet Müdürü Yarbay Arnel Apud, olayın "büyük bir talihsizlik" ve "açıklaması güç bir şanssızlık" olduğunu söyledi:

  • 4
  • 56
Son dakika: Baskına giden polisi horoz öldürdü! Akılalmaz olay...

"Haberi duyduğumda kulaklarıma inanamadım. 25 yıllık meslek hayatımda ilk defa bir adamımı horoz dövüşünde hayvanın ayağına takılan jilet nedeniyle kaybettim."

  • 5
  • 56
Son dakika: Baskına giden polisi horoz öldürdü! Akılalmaz olay...

YEDİ HOROZA EL KONULDU

Emniyet Müdürü Apud, hayatını kaybeden polisin ailesine de başsağlığı diledi. Baskında üç kişi gözaltına alındı, yedi dövüş horozu, iki jilet seti ve 550 Filipin Pesosuna (yaklaşık 90 TL) el konuldu.