Sinop'ta görenleri şoke eden manzara! Boynuzu tellere takılan keçi gökyüzünde böyle süzüldü
Sinop'ta görenleri şoke eden manzara! Boynuzu tellere takılan keçi gökyüzünde böyle süzüldü
Sinop'ta boynuzu telefon direğinin tellerine takılan keçi telden aşağı kayarak gökyüzünde süzüldü ve havada asılı kaldı. O anları görenler şaşkınlık yaşadı.
Giriş Tarihi: 14.02.2021 13:59 Güncelleme Tarihi: 14.02.2021 13:59