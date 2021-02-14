14 Şubat 2021, Pazar
Sinop'ta görenleri şoke eden manzara! Boynuzu tellere takılan keçi gökyüzünde böyle süzüldü

Sinop'ta boynuzu telefon direğinin tellerine takılan keçi telden aşağı kayarak gökyüzünde süzüldü ve havada asılı kaldı. O anları görenler şaşkınlık yaşadı.

Giriş Tarihi: 14.02.2021 13:59 Güncelleme Tarihi: 14.02.2021 13:59
Sinop'un Boyabat ilçesine bağlı Binerli köyünde yaşanan olayda, Murat Tuncel keçileri otlatmak için meraya çıkardı. Tuncel bir zaman sonra keçilerden birinin gökyüzünde olduğu fark etti. Tuncel gördüğü manzara karşısında şaşkına döndü.

Yere sarkan eski telefon direğinin telleri boynuzları takılan keçi panikleyince telden aşağıya kaymış ve gökyüzünde süzülmüştü. Telde asılı kalan keçiyi kurtarmak isteyen Tuncel köy sakinlerinden yardım istedi.

Tuncel, metrelerce yükseklikte boynuzundan asılı haldeki keçisini, vatandaşların yardımıyla kullanılmayan teli keserek kontrollü şekilde yere indirdi. Önce heyecanlanıp paniklediğini belirten Tuncel, "Keçi çırpınırsa yere düşer ölür diye korktum ama hareketsiz duruyordu. Keçi, derenin yamacında kafasını kaşırken boynuzları yere sarkmış tele takılmış herhalde. Kendini kurtarmak için mücadele ederken de meyil aşağı olan tel üzerinde 100 metre kadar kayarak iki tepe arasında asılı kalmış." dedi.

Tuncer, keçinin telin kesilmesinden başka şekilde kurtarılma ihtimali bulunmadığına dikkati çekerek, "Teli kesmeseydik herhalde keçiyi helikopterle ancak kurtarabilirdik. Keçimi sağ salim kurtardığım için çok mutluyum." ifadesini kullandı.

