Siirt’te Romanov cinsi koyun dördüz doğurdu! Görenler şaşırdı

Prematüre doğum sancıları belirtileri nedeniyle Siirt Üniversitesi Hayvan Hastanesine kaldırılan Romanov cinsi koyun, sezaryen ile dördüz doğum gerçekleştirdi.

Giriş Tarihi: 02.02.2021 16:12 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.02.2021 16:15
Sağlık gerekçesiyle normal doğum yapılamayan, sezaryenle dünyaya getirilen prematüre kuzular bir haftalık yaşam mücadelesinin ardından yaşama tutundu. 1,5 kilogram dünyaya gelen ve yoğun bakıma alınan kuzuların veteriner hekim gözetiminde bakımları yapılarak taburcu edildi.

Siirt Üniversitesi Keçi Uygulama ve Araştırma Merkezinde dünyaya gelen dördüzler sağlık durumları hakkında görevlilerden bilgi almak için barınağa gelen Siirt Üniversitesi Rektörü Prof. Dr. Nihat Şındak, kuzuların sağlık durumlarının her geçen gün iyiye gittiğini söyledi.

Rektör Şındak, "Merkezimizde 2016 yılında üniversitemize kazandırılan Romanov cinsi koyunlarla ilgili güç doğum gerçekleşti.

Koyun, prematüre doğum sancıları ve klinik belirtileri nedeniyle hayvan hastanemize kaldırıldı. Yapılan incelemeler sonucunda annede doğumu engelleyecek problemlerin olduğu belirlendi. Doğal doğumun olamayacağı anlaşılınca kuzularımız sezaryen doğumla kurtarılmıştır.

Yoğunluğumuzdan ötürü zamanında ziyarete gelememiştik, hastane sonrası kendi barınaklarında kuzuları ziyaret etme ve bakıcılarına geçmiş olsun deme fırsatı bulabildik. Prematüre olgular basit olgular değil, Romanov cinsi koyunlarda çoğunlukla çoklu doğum olduğu için anne sütü yetmeyebiliyor, yavruların özel besine tabi tutulması serumla, biberonla beslenmesi durumlarından dolayı özel ilgi ve bakıma ihtiyacı oluyor. Bu manada dekanımıza, hocalarımıza, müdürümüze ve merkez çalışanlarımıza ilgi ve alakalarından ötürü teşekkür ediyorum" dedi.