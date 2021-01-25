Köye inen ayıyı köpekler kovaladı

25 Ocak 2021, Pazartesi
A Haber görüntülü ihbar hattına gelen görüntüler Giresun'da kaydedildi. Aç kalan bir ayı yerleşim yerine girdi. Ancak çoban köpeklerini görünce arkasına bakmadan kaçtı.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 25.01.2021 16:56 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.01.2021 17:00
A Haber ihbar hattına gelen görüntü, Giresun'un Alucra ilçesine bağlı Doludere köyünden. Aç kaldığı için yerleşim yerine inen ayı vatandaşı tedirgin etti.

Ancak çoban köpekleri ayıya geçit vermedi. Ayı sarp arazide güçlükle kaçtı. Köpekler ise köyün çıkışına kadar kovaladı.

