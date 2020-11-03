03 Kasım 2020, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Kişiliğiniz avuç içinizde gizli! Bakın o çizgiler ne anlama geliyor?

Kişiliğiniz avuç içinizde gizli! Bakın o çizgiler ne anlama geliyor?

Avuç içimizde yer alan çizgiler kişiliğimize dair ipuçları veriyor. Peki avuç içindeki hangi çizgi ne anlama geliyor? İşte okurken çok şaşıracağınız o bilgiler...

Giriş Tarihi: 03.11.2020 22:02 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.11.2020 22:06
  • 1
  • 25
Kişiliğiniz avuç içinizde gizli! Bakın o çizgiler ne anlama geliyor?

Püf nokta çok kullanmadığınız elinizde. Örneğin sağ elinizi daha aktif aktif kullanıyorsanız sol elinize bakınız. Çok kullanmadığınız elinizdeki çizgiler, kişiliğinizi daha doğru şekilde size gösterir.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 25
Kişiliğiniz avuç içinizde gizli! Bakın o çizgiler ne anlama geliyor?

1) Kalp çizginiz size duyguları ve aşkı gösterir.

Eğer kalp çizginiz işaret parmağınızın altından başlıyorsa, aşk dolu ilişkiler yaşamanız yüksek.

  • 3
  • 25
Kişiliğiniz avuç içinizde gizli! Bakın o çizgiler ne anlama geliyor?

Orta parmağınızın altından başlıyorsa, ben merkezcil bir yapınız olduğu için aşkı görmezden geliyorsunuz.

  • 4
  • 25
Kişiliğiniz avuç içinizde gizli! Bakın o çizgiler ne anlama geliyor?

Kalp çizginiz yüzük parmağınızın altından başlıyorsa, kolayca aşık oluyorsunuz.

  • 5
  • 25
Kişiliğiniz avuç içinizde gizli! Bakın o çizgiler ne anlama geliyor?

Uzun kalp çizgisi, tam bir aşk insanı olduğunuzu gösterir. Kısa çizgiye sahipseniz seksi daha ön planda tutuyorsunuz.