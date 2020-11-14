Kestiği ağacın gövdesindeki detay şoke etti: Daha önce böyle bir şey görmedim

14 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Son dakika haberine göre; Trabzon'un Sürmene ilçesinde yaşayan Şeref Akyasan, kestiği ağacın gövdesindeki detayı görünce gözlerine inanamadı. Akyasan, "İlk gördüğümde bir korku hissettim, evimde saklıyorum" dedi.

Sürmene ilçesi Yemişli Mahallesi'nde yaşayan Şeref Akyasan, kışlık odun için evinin bahçesindeki ağacı motorlu testereyle kesti. İddiasına göre Akyasan, ağacın gövdesinde insan yüzünü andıran figürle karşılaştı. Yine iddiasına göre zaman geçtikçe figür kaybolmaya başladı.

"BÖYLE BİR ŞEY DAHA ÖNCE HİÇ GÖRMEDİM"

Figürü görünce çok şaşırdığını söyleyen Şeref Akyasan, "Kışlık odun yapmak için bahçemdeki ağacı kesiyordum. Tam baltayı vuracağım zaman üzerinde resim gördüm. Telefonumun kamerasıyla fotoğrafını çektim. Fotoğrafta baktığımda insana benzettim. Böyle bir şey daha önce hiç görmedim. Hayalet gibi bir şeye benzettim. İlk gördüğümde bir korku hissettim, evimde saklıyorum. Fotoğrafa baktığımda iki gözü de sol tarafa bakıyordu. Bir gözü epey büyük, diğer gözü küçük. Dişleri belli oluyordu. Her şeyiyle insana benziyordu. Zamanla özelliğini kaybetti. Şu an gözleri ve burnu belli oluyor. Çektiğim fotoğrafı sosyal medyada paylaştım. Çoğu kişi insana ve hayvana benzetti" dedi.

"YAŞLI BİR İNSAN RESMİNE BENZETTİM"

Akyasan'ın komşusu Kasım Yıldız da, "Ağaçta böyle bir figürün olması çok tuhaf. Ağzı, gözü, kulakları, saçları ve dişleri ile birlikte bir insan görünümünde. Fotoğrafı ilk gördüğümde Allah tarafından olan bir şey olduğunu düşündüm. Yaşlı bir insan resmine benzettim" ifadelerini kullandı.

