İstanbul'u korkutan görüntü! O barajlar kurudu...

Son dakika haberine göre; Kırklareli'nin Vize ilçesinde, İstanbul'un su ihtiyacının büyük bölümünü karşılayan büyük barajlardan Kazandere ile Pabuçdere barajları kurudu.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.10.2020 10:57 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.10.2020 10:58
Son dönemlerin en kurak dönemini yaşayan Trakya'nın Istranca Dağları'ndan İstanbul'a su taşıyan en önemli barajlardan Kırklareli'nin Vize ilçesine bağlı Aksicim köyü yakınlarında bulunan Kazandere ile Pabuçdere barajları, aşırı kuraklık nedeniyle kurudu.

İstanbul Su ve Kanalizasyon İdaresi'nin (İSKİ) resmi internet sitesinde 10 Nisan 2020 tarihinde, Kazandere Barajı'ndaki doluluk oranı yüzde 36.65, Pabuçdere'de yüzde 23.47 iken bugün Kazandere'de yüzde 3.97'ye, Pabuçdere'de yüzde 8.24'e düştü. Pabuçdere Barajı tamamen kururken, baraja konulan, 'Can güvenliği bakımından göle girmek tehlikelidir' yazısı da toprak üzerinde kaldı.

'EĞER YAĞMUR YAĞMAZSA İSTANBUL SIKINTI ÇEKECEK'

Aksicim Mahallesi Muhtarı Suat Aydın, çocukluğundan bu yana böyle bir kuraklık görmediğini belirterek, "Yağmurlar yok, 2019 yılından beri bu yana yağmur yok.Tamam çok kısa süreli yağmurlar yağdı fakat havza dolmadı. Derelerimiz de kurumaya başladı, onun için de İstanbul da sıkıntı çekecek eğer yağmur yağmazsa. Baraj 1996 yılında yapıldı, 6 sene içinde dolacak dediler. Ancak Cenab-ı Allah'ın takdiri 6 saatte bütün barajlar dolmuştu, setleri yıktı götürdü. Şiddetli yağmurlar olduğu zaman 6 saatte doluyor barajlar. Ama yağmurlar olmadığından dolayı İstanbul'da şu an susuz. Su sıkıntısı çekecek yani. Dua etmek lazım başka yapacak bir şey yok" diye konuştu.

