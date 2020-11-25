İstanbul'da bir ilk! Maskelerde yeni dönem! Satışa sunuldu

25 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) salgını nedeniyle talebin arttığı maskelere gümüş ustası tarafından tasarlanan ve fiyatı 1500 ile 20 bin lira olan altın ve gümüş maskeler de eklendi.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.11.2020 15:18 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.11.2020 15:21
Fatih'in Eminönü semtindeki tarihi bir handa 32 yıldan bu yana gümüş üzerine çalışan 43 yaşındaki Sabri Demirci, Kovid-19 salgını nedeniyle bir süre dükkanını açamadı.

Demirci, bilim insanlarının yaptığı araştırmalar sonucu gümüşün antibakteriyel olduğunun tespit edilmesi üzerine evinde geçirdiği 2,5 ayda gümüşten maske yapmaya karar verdi.

Haziran ayında açtığı dükkanında maske için kalıp çalışmalarına başlayan Demirci, uzun çabaları sonucu kalıbını çıkardığı altın ve gümüş maskelerin üretimine geçti.

"GÜMÜŞ MASKE MİKROP BARINDIRMAZ"
AA muhabirinin sorularını yanıtlayan Sabri Demirci, 4,5 aydır maske kalıbı ve tasarımıyla uğraştığını belirterek, "Nihayet çıkardık. Dünyada ilk olan antibakteriyel gümüş maskeyi üretiyoruz. Saf 999 ayar. İçerisinde hiçbir şekilde bakır, nikel kaplama bulundurmaz. Gümüş maskenin özelliği üzerinde hiçbir şekilde bakteri, mikrop barındırmaz." dedi.

Gümüş maske sayesinde mikroptan uzak kalınacağını dile getiren Demirci, şöyle devam etti:

"20 gram bir ağırlığı var maskenin. Bu da sizde negatif bir şekilde etki yapmıyor. Bunun içerisinde, alt ve üst taraflarında ipekten yapılmış sünger var. O süngerler yüzde konforu sağlıyor. Herhangi bir sıkıntı yaşanmaz. Nefes almakta bir sıkıntı yaşanmıyor. Gümüşün antibakteriyel olması sebebiyle bir mikrop en fazla 5 dakika yaşayabiliyor. Bunun daha önce araştırmaları bilim insanlarınca yapılmış. Gümüşün bu şekilde bir özelliği olduğu söyleniyor. Gümüş zaten sağlık sektöründe de çok kullanılan bir maddedir."