17 Kasım 2020, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Herkesin ilgisini çekiyor: 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev

Herkesin ilgisini çekiyor: 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev

Samsun'un Vezirköprü ilçesinde dış cephesi yaklaşık 3 bin gazoz kapağı ile kaplanan asırlık ev, ilgi çekiyor. Duyanların ziyaret ettiği evin içinde ise tarihi eşyalar bulunuyor.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 17.11.2020 08:31 Güncelleme Tarihi: 17.11.2020 08:33
  • 1
  • 20
Herkesin ilgisini çekiyor: 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev

İlçeye bağlı Yenimahalle Mahallesi'nde bulunan 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev, görenlerin dikkatini çekiyor. Mustafa Cömert'in (40) dedesinden kalma evin dış cephesi yaklaşık 3 bin gazoz kapağı ile kaplandı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 20
Herkesin ilgisini çekiyor: 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev

Dedesi Ethem Cömert'in sıva dökülmemesi için cephelerinde gazoz kapaklarını kullandığını asırlık ev ilgi görüyor. Tarih kokan evin içinde ise 250 bin TL değerinde antika eşyalar yer alıyor. Gazoz kapaklı evi, merak edenler ziyaret ediyor.

  • 3
  • 20
Herkesin ilgisini çekiyor: 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev

'HERKESİN DİKKATİNİ ÇEKİYOR'

Gazoz kapaklı evi, dedesinin kendi emekleriyle yaptığını ifade eden Mustafa Cömert, "Dedem sıva dökülmemesi için evin dışına gazoz kapaklarını çakmış, daha sonra da 1943 depremi olunca evin dışı bu şekilde kalmış.

  • 4
  • 20
Herkesin ilgisini çekiyor: 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev

Çok eski gazoz kapakları var, Fenerbahçe'nin mantar gazoz kapakları bile evin dış cephesinde bulunuyor. Çocukken oyun oynamak için evin alt kısmında bulunan gazoz kapaklarını sökmüştük ama üstlerdeki kapaklar hala duruyor.

  • 5
  • 20
Herkesin ilgisini çekiyor: 100 yıllık gazoz kapaklı ev

Bu asırlık ev herkesin dikkatini çekiyor, duyup gelenler de oluyor. Gelen misafirlerimize kapılarımızı açıyoruz" diye konuştu.