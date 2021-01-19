19 Ocak 2021, Salı
Hayali kafes! Yıllar sonra doğaya bırakılınca...

Romanya'nın doğusundaki Piatra Neamt kentinde, doğduğu günden bu yana hayvanat bahçesinde tutulan Ina adındaki ayı, 20 yıl sonra doğaya bırakıldı. Yaşadığı travma kameraya yansıdı. Bakın ne yaptı?

Giriş Tarihi: 19.01.2021 08:57
Hayali kafes! Yıllar sonra doğaya bırakılınca...

Travma içinde bir ayının insanlara örnek teşkil edecek görüntüsü kaydedildi.

Hayali kafes! Yıllar sonra doğaya bırakılınca...

Romanya'nın doğusundaki Piatra Neamt kentinde, doğduğu günden bu yana hayvanat bahçesinde tutulan Ina adındaki ayı, 20 yıl sonra doğaya bırakıldı.

Hayali kafes! Yıllar sonra doğaya bırakılınca...

Ancak kaydedilen görüntüler, ayının hayali kafesinden kurtulamadığını gösteriyor.

Hayali kafes! Yıllar sonra doğaya bırakılınca...

Hayali kafes! Yıllar sonra doğaya bırakılınca...

