Dev piton yılanı klozetten çıktı! Tuvalete giren adam kabusu yaşadı

İşten eve gelen adam tuvalet ihtiyacını gidermek için klozetin kapağını kaldırınca hayatının şokunu yaşadı. Klozetindeki dev pitonu gören adam hemen ekiplerden yardım istedi.

Giriş Tarihi: 10.02.2021 14:23
Klozetin içinde dev yılanı gören adam klozetin kapağını kapatıp hemen oradan uzaklaştı.

İşten eve gelen adam tuvalet ihtiyacını gidermek için klozetin kapağını kaldırınca hayatının şokunu yaşadı.

Dev piton yılanı klozetten çıktı! Tuvalete giren adam kabusu yaşadı

Klozetin içinde dev yılanı gören adam klozetin kapağını kapatıp hemen oradan uzaklaştı.

İşte o korku dolu anlar

Daha sonra çağrılan ekip aileye korku salan dev yılanı klozetten çıkartıp aileye rahat bir nefes aldırdı.

Dev piton yılanı klozetten çıktı! Tuvalete giren adam kabusu yaşadı

İşte o korku dolu anlar

Dev piton yılanı klozetten çıktı! Tuvalete giren adam kabusu yaşadı