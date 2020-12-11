Dev anakonda yılanı belgeselciyi canlı canlı yuttu! O anlar böyle görüntülendi...

11 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Belgeselci Paul Rosolie Güney Amerika'da 6 metre uzunluğundaki yeşil anakonda yılına tarafından canlı canlı yutuldu. O anlar ekibi tarafından böyle kaydedildi.

Giriş Tarihi: 11.12.2020 13:11 Güncelleme Tarihi: 11.12.2020 13:22
Eaten Alive (Canlı yenilen) programı için Anakonda yılanı tarafından yutulan Paul Rosolie yılanın karnında ne hissettiğini anlattı. Araştırmacı NBC'de yayımlanan Today talk Show programına katıldı.

HER ŞEY KARANLIĞA BÜRÜNDÜ

Dev yılanın karnında bir saat bulunan Paul Rosolie deneyinin temel amacının tropik Amazon ormanların yok oluşuna dikkat çekmek olduğunu açıkladı. Araştırmacı "Son hatırladığım yüzümün önünde ağzını genişçe açmış bir yılandı. Bunun ardından her şey karanlığa büründü" dedi.

ANAKONDANIN KARNINDA 1 SAAT

Araştırmacı Roselie, Anakonda yılanının karnında toplam bir saat geçirdi. Roselie yılanın karnından nasıl çıktığıyla ilgili ayrıntı vermedi.

Araştırmacının bu deneyi gerçekleştireceğini duyurmasının ardından hayvan koruyucusu PETA örgütü program yapımcılarını kınadılar.

PETA'nın açıklamalarını yorumlayan Roselie kurumun yılanın sağlığıyla ilgili kaygılarını paylaştığını söyledi. Araştırmacı deneyin ardından yılanın hayatta kaldığını ve kendini iyi hissettiğini de sözlerine ekledi.