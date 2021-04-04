04 Nisan 2021, Pazar
Denizde dehşeti yaşadı! Yüzmek için suya giren yer bilimciye ahtapot saldırdı

Avustralya'da kaldığı tatil beldesinde yüzmek için suya giren bir yer bilimci, ahtapotun saldırısına uğradı. Şoke giren talihsiz adam yaşadığı dehşeti anlattı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 04.04.2021 08:42 Güncelleme Tarihi: 04.04.2021 09:45
12 yıldır köpek balıkları üzerine araştırma yapan Mia Vorster, çok nadir olan bir olaya şahit oldu. Yamyam köpek balığı rakibini tek lokmada yutmaya çalıştı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
Olağanüstü olay, Güney Afrika'nın Doğu Burnu'nda yaşandı. Vahşi Doğa Uzmanı Mia Vorster ve uzman köpek balığı rehberi Ali ile Güney Afrika'daki Aliwal Shoal'da yaşandı.

Her gün bu muhteşem hayvanlarla yüzdüğünü ifade eden Vorster, böylesine büyük bir olaya ilk kez şahit olduğunu söyledi. Bunun insanlar için aslında ne kadar tehlikeli olduğunun altını çizen Vorster olayı şöyle anlattı:

Köpek balıkları bazen hata yapabilir ancak bu tam anlamıyla bir saldırganlık değildir. Büyük olan köpek balığı bir anda yanındaki rakibinin kafasını ağzına aldı.

Normalde çok arkadaş canlısı ve rahatlar. Her gün bizi ziyarete geliyorlar. Son 12 yıldır sürekli birlikte yüzüyoruz. Böyle bir şeyi ilk defa yaşadık.