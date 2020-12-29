29 Aralık 2020, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Buz tutan Çıldır gölünde bisiklet keyfi

Buz tutan Çıldır gölünde bisiklet keyfi

Ardahan'da soğuk hava nedeniyle birçok dere ve göl buz kesti. Hava sıcaklığının en yüksek 8, en düşük eksi 16 derecede olduğu Ardahan'ın Çıldır ilçesinde bulunan Çıldır Gölü, buz tuttu.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.12.2020 17:08 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.12.2020 17:22
  • 1
  • 27
Buz tutan Çıldır gölünde bisiklet keyfi

Doğu Anadolu Bölgesi'nin ikinci büyük gölü olan Ardahan ve Kars sınırları içindeki Çıldır Gölü'nün buz tutması renkli görüntüler ortaya çıkardı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 27
Buz tutan Çıldır gölünde bisiklet keyfi

Cam gibi bir buz tabakasıyla kaplanan gölde kartpostallık görüntüler oluşurken, vatandaşlar ise göl üzerinde bisiklet keyfi yaptı.

  • 3
  • 27
Buz tutan Çıldır gölünde bisiklet keyfi

Üzeri cam gibi olan gölün kaygan zemini misafirlerine hem zorlu hem de keyifli anlar yaşattı.

  • 4
  • 27
Buz tutan Çıldır gölünde bisiklet keyfi

Masmavi gökyüzü, karlı dağlar ve gökyüzünün mavimsi rengini yansıtan buzlu göl tadına doyulmayan manzaralar oluşturdu.

  • 5
  • 27
Buz tutan Çıldır gölünde bisiklet keyfi

Gölün donmasına sevinen vatandaşlar ise göl üzerinde bisiklet keyfi yaptı.