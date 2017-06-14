22 Ekim 2020, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı

Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı

Portekiz'de boğayı videoya çeken bir adam öfkeli boğanın gazabına uğradı.

Giriş Tarihi: 14.06.2017 01:13 Güncelleme Tarihi: 22.10.2020 15:50
  • 1
  • 18
Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı

Portekiz'de boğayı videoya çeken bir adam öfkeli boğanın gazabına uğradı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 18
Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı

İnsanlar bir taraftan yaralı adama yardım etmeye çalışırken bir taraftan da boğanın ipinden yakalamaya çalışıyorlar.

  • 3
  • 18
Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı

Yaralı adamın durumu ise belirsizliğini koruyor.

  • 4
  • 18
Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı

İspanya'nın güneyinde Teulada şehrinde düzenlenen yerel bir festivalde bu korkunç görüntüler kaydedildi.

  • 5
  • 18
Boğa'nın gazabına uğradı

Boğadan kaçmaya çalışan genç adam başarılı olamayınca kızgın boğanın boynuz darbelerine maruz kaldı.