18 Şubat 2021, Perşembe
Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu
Son dakika haberi... Rusya'nın Sibirya bölgesinde çalışma yürüten arkeologlar dünyanın en eski mamut dişini buldu. DNA testi yapılan dişin tam 1,2 milyon yıllık olduğu ortaya çıktı.
Giriş Tarihi: 18.02.2021 17:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.02.2021 17:28