18 Şubat 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu

Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu

Son dakika haberi... Rusya'nın Sibirya bölgesinde çalışma yürüten arkeologlar dünyanın en eski mamut dişini buldu. DNA testi yapılan dişin tam 1,2 milyon yıllık olduğu ortaya çıktı.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 18.02.2021 17:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.02.2021 17:28
  • 1
  • 98
Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu

Nesli tükenmiş canlılar hakkında araştırma yapan bir grup, Sibirya bölgesinde incelemelerde bulundu.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 98
Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu

Uzun süren kazı çalışmaları sonucunda bilim insanları fillerin atası olarak gösterilen mamuta ait bir diş buldu.

  • 3
  • 98
Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu

Donmuş toprak altında yapısını koruyan dişe DNA ve yaş belirleme testi yapıldı.

  • 4
  • 98
Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu

Çıkan sonuçlar bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü. Çünkü mamut dişi 1 milyon 200 bin yaşındaydı.

  • 5
  • 98
Bilim dünyasını hayrete düşürdü! Dünyanın en eski mamut dişi bulundu

Bilimsel veriler dev dişin dünyanın en eski mamut dişi olduğunu gösteriyor.