Balık tutarken hayatlarının şokunu yaşadılar!

Sosyal medya kullanıcıları tarafından en çok beğenilen ve paylaşılan fotoğraflar ortaya çıktı. En dikkat çeken kare ise balık tutan kişileri bekleyen büyük tehlike oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.10.2020 06:21 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.10.2020 06:28
Fotoğrafçı Robert Hawthorne'in Alaska'daki Katmai Milli Parkı'nda iki balıkçının yanında duran bir ayıyı çektiği fotoğraf sosyal medyada olay oldu.

Fotoğrafçı kişilerin ayıyı fark ettikten sorna kaçtığını ve yaralanmadıklarını açıkladı.

