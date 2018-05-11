27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Antilop yavrusunun başına bakın neler geldi

Antilop yavrusunun başına bakın neler geldi

Vahşi doğada yaşanan bazı olaylar görenleri hayrete düşürüyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 11.05.2018 09:58 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.01.2021 11:41
  • 1
  • 17
Antilop yavrusunun başına bakın neler geldi

Yeni doğan antilop yavrusunun başına gelenler görenleri şaşırttı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 17
Antilop yavrusunun başına bakın neler geldi

Aslan tarafından anne ve yavru antilop böyle gözetlendi.

  • 3
  • 17
Antilop yavrusunun başına bakın neler geldi

Aslan birden atağa kalktı.

  • 4
  • 17
Antilop yavrusunun başına bakın neler geldi
  • 5
  • 17
Antilop yavrusunun başına bakın neler geldi