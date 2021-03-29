29 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
2021 yılının en iyi akıllı telefonu belli oldu! Telefon alacaklar dikkat

Son dakika haberine göre; 2021 yılının en iyi akıllı telefonu belli oldu. Aynı zamanda bütçe dostu telefon ve en iyi bataryaya sahip cihazlar da duyuruldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.03.2021 10:55 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.03.2021 10:55
2021'in en iyi akıllı telefonu açıklandı. Aynı zamanda en bütçe dostu telefon ve en iyi bataryaya sahip cihazlar da duyuruldu.

Akıllı telefonlar üzerine yapılan bir araştırmanın sonuçlarına göre Apple'ın iPhone 12 Pro Max, 2021'in en iyi telefonu oldu.

Consumer Reports tarafından her yıl hazırlanan araştırmada Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G en iyi Android tabanlı telefon seçildi.

Şirketin geçen yıl hazırladığı raporda Apple'ı öne çıkartan özellikler arasında şunlar sıralandı; Daha hızlı işlemci, ultra keskin OLED ekran, kamera teknolojisi ve 5G desteği.

Apple'ın yeni iPhone modelini ise bu eylülde tanıtması bekleniyor. Yeni cihazın adının iPhone 13 mü olacağı yoksa başka bir isim mi tercih edileceği henüz net değil.