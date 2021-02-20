20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Son dakika haberleri | Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu golcü transferi için harekete geçti

Fenerbahçe transfer haberleri | Fenerbahçe sezon başından beri yaptığı transferlerle rakiplerinden daha fazla oyuncuyu kadrosuna katsa da golcü konusunda istediği seviyeye ulaşamadı.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.02.2021 17:23 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.02.2021 17:23
Sezon başından bu yana Samatta, Cisse, Thiam ve Valencia'dan beklenen gol performansı alınamazken Kemal Ademi de yeterli forma şansı bulamadan Karagümrük'ün yolunu tuttu.
GÖRÜŞMELERİ YİNE EMRE BELÖZOĞLU YAPIYOR

Gelecek sezon için mutlaka bir forvet alacak Fenerbahçe çalışmalarına şimdiden başlarken transfer görüşmelerini yine Sportif Direktör Emre Belözoğlu gerçekleştiriyor.

İLK GÖRÜŞMEYİ YAPTI
Belözoğlu, Süper Lig'i ve Fenerbahçe'yi çok iyi tanıyan bir yıldızla telefonla kontak kurdu ve görüşmelerin fitilini daha şimdiden ateşledi.

VEDAT MURİQİ'YLE TELEFON GÖRÜŞMESİ
Fenerbahçe Sportif Direktörü Emre Belözoğlu önceki gün İtalya Ligi Serie A'da Lazio'da forma giyen Sarı-Lacivertli ekibin eski golcüsü Vedat Muric ile bir telefon görüşmesi gerçekleştirdi.

GÖRÜŞME ÖNCEKİ GÜN YAPILDI
Belözoğlu'nun önceki gün Vedat ile gerçekleştirdiği sürpriz görüşmenin detayları da ortaya çıktı.