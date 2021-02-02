02 Şubat 2021, Salı
Hatayspor Fenerbahçe muhtemel 11 | Erol Bulut'tan flaş Mesut Özil kararı

Hatayspor Fenerbahçe muhtemel 11 | Lider Fenerbahçe zorlu Hatayspor deplasmanına çıkıyor. Sarı lacivertli takımda teknik direktör Erol Bulut, zorlu maça takımını hazırladı. Taraftarlar heyecanla Mesut Özil'in maçta süre almasını bekliyor. Peki Özil Hatayspor karşılaşmasında forma giyecek mi? İşte merakla beklenen sorunun yanıtı...

Süper Lig' de 23. haftanın ilk maçında lider Fenerbahçe, Hatayspor'a konuk oluyor. Antakya Atatürk Stadı'nda oynanacak mücadele saat 16.00'da başlayacak. beIN Sports 1 kanalından yayınlanacak karşılaşmayı hakem Suat Arslanboğa yönetecek.

Oynadığı son sekiz lig maçında sadece iki puan kaybeden Fenerbahçe, bu çıkışının ödülünü liderlik koltuğuna oturarak aldı.

Hatayspor ise son beş maçında sadece bir kez mağlup oldu. Gol krallığı yarışının zirvesinde yer alan Aaron Boupendza'ya sahip olan Hatayspor, 35 puanla yedinci sırada bulunuyor.

Fotomaç'ın haberine göre; İki takım arasında sezonun ilk yarısında oynanan maç 0-0 sona ermiş, Hatayspor Kadıköy'de oynanan maçta rakip kaleye şut çekmemişti.

SAKAT VE CEZALILAR

Hatayspor: Babajide Akintola, Pablo Santos, Soner Örnek.